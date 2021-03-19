DeKalb High School’s Academic Super Bowl team 2021

DeKalb High School’s Academic Super Bowl team won the NE8 Conference championship. In front is Kyana Krontz. Standing in front, from left, are Kennedy Pontius, Lydia Norton, Lillian Brown, Olivia Woodcox and Alana Morris. Standing in back are Travers Mason, Eva Hallman, Sophia Bell and Olivia Benbow.

 Contributed by Andy Comfort

WATERLOO — DeKalb High School won the NE8 Conference Championship of the Senior Academic Super Bowl for 2021 last week.

Huntington North hosted the virtual meet, using question on the statewide theme: “The American Woman: A Century of Progress 1920-2020.”

Placing behind DeKalb were Columbia City High School in second place and Leo High School in third place.

Results for DeKalb’s individual teams:

• English: first, answering 24 of 25 questions correctly, Lydia Norton, Olivia Woodcox and Alana Morris;

• Social Studies: first, Eva Hallman, Sophia Bell and Rose Bishop;

• Science: first, Jala Collins, Lillian Brown and Olivia Benbow;

• Math: sixth, Olivia Benbow and Travers Mason;

• Fine Arts: third, Kennedy Pontius and Kyana Krontz; and

• Interdisciplinary: first, Olivia Woodcox, Olivia Benbow, Rose Bishop and Kyana Krontz.

