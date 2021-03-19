WATERLOO — DeKalb High School won the NE8 Conference Championship of the Senior Academic Super Bowl for 2021 last week.
Huntington North hosted the virtual meet, using question on the statewide theme: “The American Woman: A Century of Progress 1920-2020.”
Placing behind DeKalb were Columbia City High School in second place and Leo High School in third place.
Results for DeKalb’s individual teams:
• English: first, answering 24 of 25 questions correctly, Lydia Norton, Olivia Woodcox and Alana Morris;
• Social Studies: first, Eva Hallman, Sophia Bell and Rose Bishop;
• Science: first, Jala Collins, Lillian Brown and Olivia Benbow;
• Math: sixth, Olivia Benbow and Travers Mason;
• Fine Arts: third, Kennedy Pontius and Kyana Krontz; and
• Interdisciplinary: first, Olivia Woodcox, Olivia Benbow, Rose Bishop and Kyana Krontz.
