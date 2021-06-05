AUBURN — A proposed solar farm south of Auburn will be the subject of two city meetings on June 22.
The Auburn Renewables Solar Array project is proposed on the west side of Interstate 69, between the interstate highway and C.R. 19, and south of the Scot Industries plant on C.R. 48.
It will be the topic for a meeting of the Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals in City Hall at 6 p.m. on June 22, followed almost immediately by a special meeting of the Auburn Plan Commission.
Custer Farms Inc. currently owns the property. The application for a solar farm has been filed by agent Rudi Eidam of Auburn, representing the developer, Auburn Renewables LLC, and the owner, listed on the application as “Sweitzer Family.”
Covering most of an approximately 80-acre site, solar panels would produce about 14.68 megawatts of direct current or 11.25 megawatts of alternating current, according to an application for a variance to develop a solar farm on land zoned I-1 for light industrial-high tech use.
The solar array “would produce clean energy that will tie into the local utility grid,” the application says.
Construction is proposed to start in July, with substantial completion by May 2022, according to the application.
“The array will have a clean and orderly appearance,” the application says. Eidam said plans call for landscaping around the edges of the property.
The application adds that an evaluation will be made of potential glare for airplanes and for traffic on Interstate 69.
“No impacts are expected based on our 12 years of industry experience, but a report will be available during the public hearing,” said a statement in the application from Inovateus Solar of South Bend, which would install the array.
“Once operational, solar farms do not use or produce any hazardous materials, gases or chemicals that could harm the land,” Inovateus Solar said.
Eidam said the developer is considering “agrovoltaics” as part of the project. That could involve growing produce that thrives in shade, such as strawberries or tomatoes, under the solar panels, and the potential for beehives.
Michigan State University has expressed interest in doing a case study on the agrovoltaic project, Eidam said Friday.
The application says a variance will be needed for a fence with fabric 7 feet in height, topped by 1 foot of barbed wire, enclosing approximately 55 acres of the site.
A site map shows portions of the property where no solar panels would be installed because of a drainage ditch, a former railroad right of way, now owned by county government, and a wetland area.
The site is not subject to a moratorium on solar farm development declared by the DeKalb County Commissioners last month, because it lies within the City of Auburn Planning and Zoning Jurisdiction, said Amy Schweitzer, administrator of the Auburn Department of Building, Planning and Development.
Approval of the solar field must come from the Auburn Plan Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals and Department of Building, Planning and Development, Schweitzer said.
County commissioners imposed a moratorium last month in response to reports that 7X Energy of Austin, Texas, is signing leases with landowners for a proposed 1,600-acre solar farm south of Butler.
