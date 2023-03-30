AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 16 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I March 20-29.
Lauren Edison Wachtman of the 900 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 363 days.
Kevin L. Brazier III of the 400 block of East Fairmount, Mishawaka, was sentenced to one year of incarceration for theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for three days served while the case was pending.
Matthew Michael Bruce, in care of Four County Transitional Living, Angola, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and received credit for three days served while the case was pending. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Lynette M. Walker of the 300 block of North Indiana Avenue, Auburn, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except four days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
Alexander George Hidy of the 100 block of Heatherwood Lane, New Haven, was sentenced to five years in prison, all suspended except one day, for burglary of a dwelling, a Level 4 felony. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending. He must complete the Allen County restoration Court program and pay restitution of $3,775.
Heriberto Guerrero of the 300 block of West Main Street, Butler, was fined $50 for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Gabriel Dubon of the 3900 block of Weisser Park Avenue, Fort Wayne, was fined $50 for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Diego E. Villalobos-Rodriguez of the 700 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was fined $50 for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jessica Judd Bates of the 400 block of South Elm Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for 361 days and her driving license was suspended for 90 days. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
Robert W. Johnson of the 3300 block of C.R. 53, Butler, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 300 days and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Joseph Michael Sershon of the 900 block of South Wayne Street, Angola, was sentenced to 450 days of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony, and 60 days of incarceration for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Thomas Joseph Maguire of the 5900 block of West Michigan Avenue, Saginaw, Michigan, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 16 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving license was suspended for 60 days. He received credit for eight days served while the case was pending.
Sheri Amanda Williams of the 4300 block of West Orland Road, Angola, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except 252 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and she received credit for 126 days served while the case was pending.
Julie Ann Westra of the 4200 block of Barton Lane, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for 361 days and her driving license was suspended for 90 days. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
Cynthia K. Reynolds of the 1000 block of Raindance Court, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dylan Aker of the 5900 block of South 600 West 57, Columbia City, was sentenced to 20 days in jail for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for 10 days served while the case was pending.
