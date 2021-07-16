AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in May in DeKalb County.
Kevin Dewayne Egly, 57, Corunna and Christina Lynn Gilbert, 54, Corunna.
Jared Anthony Estep, 23, Garrett and Olivia Renai Byler, 25, Fort Wayne.
Cory Mark Stewart, 29, Lima, Ohio and Kylee Ann Moughler, 29, Butler.
Logan William-Baker Weyrick, 26, Garrett and Katherine Susan Hunkler, 25, Corunna.
River Allen Chaffins, 36, Corunna and Jennifer Ann Halsey, 42, Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Jeremy A. Shetley, 43, Waterloo and Chastity A. Frame, 39, Waterloo.
Earl Frederick Bell Jr., 59, Butler and Ella S. Vires, 60, Butler.
Jasper James Higgins, 23, Bethelridge, Kentucky and Kristina Kay Steury, 23, St. Joe.
Chase Buchanan Likes, 30, Auburn and Yoonyoung Choi, 24, Fort Wayne.
Dewayne Allen Applegate, 50, Auburn and Cheryl Susanne Wyatt, 47, Auburn.
Daniel James Days, 19, Corunna and Mikayla Dionne Surface, 20, Auburn.
Jonathon Patrick Balogh, 35, Butler and Kosima Leigh Maggert, 30, Butler.
Cody James Paul Riecke, 31, Auburn and Nicole Paige Pepple, 28, Auburn.
Richard Lynn Barnes, 56, Hamilton and Mistie Nichole Caudill, 45, Hamilton.
Zaavan David Clear, 19, Waterloo and Renee Elizabeth Johnson, 19, Harlan.
Tyeler Shawn Brown-Moreno, 24, Garrett and Sierra Michelle Delcamp, 23, Garrett.
Darrin Thomas Perkowski, 53, Garrett and Kristin Michele Flynn, 50, Vicksburg, Michigan.
Steven Gail Gose, 51, Auburn and Tiffany Renee Miller, 37, Kendallville.
Randy Eugene Getrost, 63, Auburn and Toni Ann Hanes, 52, Antwerp, Ohio.
Megan Colleen Christiano, 37, Auburn and Tabitha Jordan Cox, 27, Auburn.
Michele Anne Jadach, 49, Auburn and Randa Rena Katscke, 31, Auburn.
Rhys Niven Pruitt, 24, Garrett and Olyvia-Mae Ashton Burkey, 21, Fort Wayne.
Daniel Edward Snyder, 44, Garrett and Elizabeth Jean Woodward, 49, Garrett.
