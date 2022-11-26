AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County has awarded its third-quarter grants to 16 organizations for a total of $76,372.
All of the organizations are either located in or do business in DeKalb County.
Grants were awarded to the following groups:
American Red Cross of NE Indiana: $3,000 for the 2022 DeKalb County fire victim program.
Auburn-Waterloo Trail: $4,722 for asphalt maintenance repair.
Children First Center: $4,000 for 2022 parenting education.
Children First Center: $5,000 for 2023 mental health operational support.
Community Harvest Food Bank: $3,000 for the farm wagon mobile pantry
DeKalb County Community Orchestra: $3,400 for operational support.
DeKalb County Eastern Community School District: $2,000 for the Eastside going green program.
DeKalb Humane Society: $3,000 for the on-call program.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools: $3,850 for operational support in the community engagement series.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools: $900 for the second grade field trip to the Wagon Wheel Theater.
Garrett Museum of Art: $5,000 for a new roof on the building.
Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center: $3,000 for 2022-2023 Club JAM programming.
Junior Achievement serving DeKalb County: $5,000 for JA BizTown field trips 2022-2023.
Junior Achievement serving Garrett: $5,000 for JA programming serving Garrett.
RespectTeam: $3,850 for 2022-2023 programming.
Waterloo Main Street: $5,000 for the 2022 Waterloo holiday train event.
World Basketball Academy Inc.: $3,000 for the STEM education program.
YWCA Northeast Indiana: $5,000 for success services for DeKalb County Survivors of Domestic Violence.
The Community Foundation accepts proposals from nonprofit organizations every quarter through a competitive process. Applicants can find more information about the grants and submit proposals through the Community Foundation’s grant portal on the website, cfdekalb.org.
Applications for the next quarter are due Jan. 1, 2023. The grant committee meets quarterly to review proposals and make recommendations to the board of directors. Award recipients will be notified approximately 30 days after the quarterly deadlines. Grant proposals submitted after the quarterly due dates will be considered for the following quarter.
