AUBURN — In his 33 years as a state lawmaker, Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, has never seen anything like this year’s budget increase.
Kruse spoke Thursday after the Indiana General Assembly wrapped up its 2021 session.
Late developments poured an extra $5.4 million into the pot of money legislators could distribute in the new, two-year state budget. The excess includes $2.4 billion from an improved tax revenue forecast and and $3 billion from the federal American Rescue Plan.
“An unbelievable $1.9 billion is going to K-12 education in Indiana” as the biggest share of the extra funds, Kruse said. Public schools also are receiving $2 billion from the federal rescue plan, he added.
“They’re going to have so much cash, I don’t think they’ll know what to do with it,” he quipped.
For starters, schools must use 45% of their new money for teacher pay increases. Kruse said legislators want every teacher to make $40,000 or more in starting salary.
The extra funding to public schools should soften criticism of increases for private-school vouchers, Kruse said.
For the coming school year, a family of four with up to $145,000 annual income will be able to receive a Choice voucher for 90% of private school tuition. Until now, $45,000 income was the limit for a 90% voucher, and $90,000 income was the cutoff for a 50% voucher.
“Public education is getting so much more money, I think they should be very happy, and they should be blessed, and they should not complain,” Kruse said about vouchers. He said public education still will receive about 93% of funding, roughly matching its percentage of enrollment.
Schools also will receive $150 million to address learning losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, plus a record sum for English-language learners.
New education savings accountss for disabled people will receive $3 million in the first year of the budget and $10 million in the second year. The state will build a new school for deaf and blind students, combining them on one campus.
Legislators are paying down state debts by $1 billion —with much of that going to unfunded teacher pensions.
“That will free up a lot of money in future budgets,” Kruse said about the debt reduction.
The upgraded budget also sends “tons of money to law enforcement,” Kruse said.
The legislature provided $70 million for a new Indiana Law Enforcement Academy; $5 million for raises to state police, conservation and excise officers; $30 million for police body cameras and $8 million for a new, high-tech crimes unit.
The aging Westville Correction Center will get an upgrade, along with a pay increase for Department of Correction workers.
The plan includes an extra $100 million for mental health.
Legislators tabbed $500 million for “regional economic acceleration,” up from the previous plan for $150 million.
“Northeast Indiana is likely to get $80 million or more for economic development,” Kruse said.
An extra $250 million will go toward broadband development, in addition to planned spending of $100 million.
The budget sets aside $60 million to help small businesses that are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Legislators provided $60 million for trails, one of Kruse’s top priorities.
Funding to regional food banks was raised to $1 million, up from $300,000. The state will provide $20 million in incentives for grocery stores in unserved areas.
The new budget restores 15% budget cuts to most state departments that experienced cutbacks during the pandemic.
With all that, Indiana still will increase its cash reserves to a record-high $2.8 billion. The previous peak was $2.1 billion, before the state spent $1 billion of its surplus during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.