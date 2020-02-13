WATERLOO — Three ninja warrior competitors from northeast Indiana are preparing to race through a three-stage obstacle course event at the National Ninja League World Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.
On Feb. 21-23, Joy Wolf, 13, of Auburn, 24-year-old Michael Bougher of Fort Wayne and 54-year-old Bill Bougher of Fort Wayne will put their ninja skills to the test with hundreds of elite athletes from across the nation. They will compete alongside top names from “American Ninja Warrior” and “American Ninja Warrior Junior.” The Indiana trio trains together weekly at Classic City Ninja Warrior in Waterloo.
Wolf is an eighth-grade student who took up ninja warrior training after an injury sidelined her from gymnastics. She now trains for ninja warrior competitions across the country, including Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Connecticut, California and North Carolina. She was the only competitor from Indiana selected to appear on season one of the television show, “American Ninja Warrior Junior,” taped in Los Angeles. In North Carolina, she will compete in the teen (ages 13-14) division.
Michael Bougher is a part-time ninja coach and teacher at Classic City Center working with children ages 8-14. He also serves in the Indiana Army National Guard. He appeared on NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” television show in 2017 and 2018. Also in 2018, he qualified for the national finals of the show taped in Las Vegas. He will compete in the adults (18 and older) division.
Bill Bougher is an environmental engineer and father of three adult children. He takes part in regional ninja warrior competitions with his son, Michael, across the Midwest. At the world championships he will compete in the masters (40 and older) division.
The three-stage event is expected to be the world’s largest ninja competition to date. This is the second year in a row the trio from Classic City Ninja Warrior has qualified for and competed in the world championships.
