Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Garrett High School room 120, 801 E. Houston St.
6 p.m. — Hamilton, Town Council, executive session to discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot, meeting for final budget hearing.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, superintendent’s office, 300 E. Washington St., Butler. The agenda includes budget adoption, board meeting dates and construction contracts.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Health, DeKalb County Health Department, 220 E. 7th St., Suite 110, Auburn.
Tuesday
6 p.m. — Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, 1800 N. Indiana Ave.
7 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall, 102 N. Bridge St.
Wednesday
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — City of Auburn Tree Commission, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.