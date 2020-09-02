ASHLEY — An Ashley man was killed Tuesday night when he was struck by a car while walking on a rural road near Ashley, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.
Jamie D. Miller, 48, died at the scene as a result of head trauma, a news release said.
Police said evidence at the scene indicated that Mr. Miller was walking in the northbound travel portion of C.R. 23 when he was struck by a 2010 Ford Fusion car driven by Sawyer Maldeney, 17, of Waterloo.
The collision occurred at 9:15 p.m. in the 600 block of C.R. 23, southwest of Ashley. Police said Maldeney was traveling northbound.
The driver of another vehicle, which was traveling southbound on C.R. 23, told police a man was walking in the northbound travel lane moments before the fatal collision.
The driver and passenger of the southbound vehicle said they could not see the man until they were passing him. Police did not identify the driver of the southbound vehicle.
Police said Mr. Miller was not wearing any reflective clothing or carrying any illuminating light. The area of C.R. 23 where he was struck does not have any street lights.
Indiana State Police, the Ashley police and fire departments and DeKalb County Coroner’s Office assisted the sheriff’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.