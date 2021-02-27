AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced four people for criminal offenses during hearings Wednesday and Thursday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Chance Mooney of the 100 block of West Maple Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to 40 days of incarceration and fined $100 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for 45 days.
Tiffany Collins of the 2300 block of C.R. 32, Auburn, received a 30-day suspended sentence, 180 days of probation and was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kenneth German of the 9200 block of Crystal Spring Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except for time spent in custody at the time of his arrest, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year.
Jeffrey Martin of Plainfield was sentenced to 10 days in jail, with credit for five days served, for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.