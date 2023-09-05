Today
3:30-4:15 p.m. — Stories & Streaming, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Eye of Sauron pendants, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6:15-6:45 p.m. — Family Storytime, Eckhart Public Library park, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Adult Dungeons and Dragons, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
10:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Retired Teachers Association meeting and luncheon, Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St. Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. The featured speaker will be retired DeKalb County teacher and author Jim Pickett. He will be speaking on his historical fiction adventure story, “The Bones of Kekionga.” All retired teachers are welcome. Contact Jean at 908-7678 to make meal reservations by Sunday, Sept. 3.
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family Storytime, Eckhart Public Library park, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Teen gaming night, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Thursday, Sept. 7
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Homemade Pop Rocks, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-6:45 p.m. — Knifty Knitters, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6-7 p.m. — Brews & Books, Auburn Brewing Company, 309 N. Main St., Auburn.
Friday, Sept. 8
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10-10:30 a.m. — Babies & Books, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4-4:45 p.m. — LEGO Club, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Saturday, Sept. 9
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Friends of Eckhart Public Library book and media sale, Willennar Administrative Annex, across from the library. The early bird hour from 9-10 a.m. will be for Friends of Eckhart Public Library members only. Friends memberships will be available at the door. Books will be priced at $1 for hardcovers and 50 cents for paperbacks.
10:30-11 a.m. — Dog Tales, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
11 a.m.-noon — Heritage Skills, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Sunday, Sept. 10
Noon-6 p.m. — Image of Hope Ranch Fall Festival, 5499 C.R. 31, Auburn; pony rides, petting zoo, hover archery, face painting, nature center, exotic animal show, carnival games, bounce house. Entertainment by Joe Justice, Tehillah and magician Jim Barron; local vendors; food; admission $5, ages 2 and under free.
Friday, Sept. 15
7 p.m. — Little Big Band, Huber Opera House, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, Ohio.
Sunday, Sept. 17
6 p.m. — “The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Leo Apostolic Church, 11714 Grabill Road, Leo.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler.
Thursday, Sept 21
7 p.m. — “The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Huber Opera House, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, Ohio.
Sunday, Sept. 24
6 p.m. — “The Music of our Hearts” concert, presented by Senior Saints, Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill.
Sunday, Oct. 29
2-5 p.m. — Fall harvest party, hosted by Pine Hills Auburn, DeKalb County Fairgrounds; bounce houses, face painting, hay rides, food, popcorn; free.
