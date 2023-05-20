F&M Bank relocates Auburn branch

ARCHBOLD, OHIO — Lars Eller, president and CEO of F&M Bank in Archbold, Ohio, announced the completion of the relocation of the Auburn office.
The new full-service office opened May 15 at 406 Smaltz Way.
The relocated F&M office is conveniently located just off I-69 in the expanding part of Auburn, an area that is experiencing ongoing growth and development. The Auburn office is the first F&M Bank office to feature the company’s new branding and refreshed logo.
The new and improved office space is less than 3 miles from the previous F&M office location and will offer the latest banking technology to serve customers. The office features over 3,000 square feet of space with several offices, a drive-up, and lenders on-site to accommodate F&M’s ongoing growth and commitment to the Auburn community.
“The new branch clearly shows F&M’s focus on supporting families, farmers, and businesses. With two branches in DeKalb County, F&M remains committed to helping the entire county prosper,” said Andy Baker, regional president.
To celebrate the relocation, the bank will be holding an open house on June 6 for leaders in the community, customers and neighbors.
The former office location at 403 Erie Pass, Auburn, is now permanently closed but will have an ATM available for use through the end of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.