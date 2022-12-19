Covered bridge association planning nature trail

AUBURN — In the year of the 150th anniversary of the Spencerville Covered Bridge, the Spencerville Covered Bridge Association plans to develop a trail at the popular site.
At Monday’s meeting of the DeKalb County Commissioners, association representatives Mary Diehl and Bob Wilder gave an update on the bridge and associated activities.
Diehl said things have been going well with the security cameras that have been installed at the bridge to deter vandals.
“Things have been going very well with that. With the increased knowledge that they’re there, we’ve seen a decrease in the mischievous activity, which is great,” Diehl said.
Phase I of the installation of native plants was completed in October, with the second phase taking place in spring, Diehl said.
The bridge’s 150th celebration will be in 2023, Diehl said.
Diehl said a celebration event tentatively is planned for Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“There may be a request to close the bridge on Sunday the 17th for a joint church service to conclude the celebration,” Diehl added.
Diehl noted the bridge’s historical marker was inside a trailer that was stolen during construction at the bridge.
“That is still in production,” she said of a replacement marker.
“My hope is that we can coincide the installation really close to the 150th and make that part of the ceremony, to unveil that.”
Diehl then went on to announce the association’s proposed trail project, which would create a loop between the covered bridge and the newer bridge to the south on C.R. 68 in Spencerville.
Diehl said property on the north side of Mill Street is state property and a contract for the association’s use of the property for a trail has been approved.
“We are hoping to create the same agreement with you to utilize the property between he two bridges to complete the loop,” Diehl explained.
Diehl and Wilder said the loop would be a nature trail and a natural path would be adequate, and the group would be guided by ideas from the Indiana Division of Fish and Game.
Diehl said it is hoped work clearing along the proposed loop will begin this spring. The association and its volunteers will carry out the work and will maintain the trail.
Diehl said the association also hopes to install heritage preservation signage at the mill race area.
The commissioners indicated they are supportive of the project and the county and the covered bridge association will work on coming up with an agreement.
Diehl noted the high number of visitors at the covered bridge site.
“Activity already is occurring there. We’re just wanting to enhance everybody’s experience when they visit the bridge,” she said.
“We don’t have an official count, but with our security cameras, we get about 14,000 hits a month, meaning vehicles and pedestrians. It does not count the visitors that come through the waterway. But we’re estimating about 175-200,000 people visit that area a year. It’s huge,” Diehl said after Monday’s presentation.
“I don’t think people realize what an attraction it is.”
