AUBURN — The Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn, will begin a gradual reopening Monday unless any new information or other directives from the state alter the plans, the senior center said.
Activities with specific directives will include the exercise room and pool tables; yoga and tai chi; foot care and SHIP insurance counseling. Appointments are required for all but yoga and tai chi by calling 925-3311.
Masks will be required at all times in the center and hand sanitizer will be provided at the center’s west door. For scheduled appointments, people should wait in their cars in the parking lot to be called in. Yoga and tai chi participants should wait to enter 10 minutes before their class time.
Specific information for times and days for all activities can be found in the agency’s monthly newsletter at Heimach.org.
Everyone is asked to social distance as they enter the center and while in the center. Only the west door will be used for center entry.
Other activities will resume as safety permits. Due to the inability to truly “social distance,” activities such as cards, games and large dinners are on hold until further notice. The monthly agency newsletter is available for pickup outside the center west door. People are asked to pick it up as they leave rather than bringing newsletters into the center.
“We all wish we could ‘magically’ return to ‘normal.’ The only control we have is to each do what we can to protect ourselves and each other,” the center said in a news release.
Anyone with needs, concerns and questions may call Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 925-3311 or (888) 220-2242.
DART (DeKalb Area Rural Transit) operates from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and also uses the phone number 925-3311.
