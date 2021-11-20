AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library announced Friday that it will temporarily suspend indoor, in-person programming, beginning Monday. The decision was made in light of rising COVID cases in DeKalb County and the county’s “red” status. All scheduled programming will transition to outside in-person programming, virtual formats and/or take-home activities.
“The library remains open and we are looking forward to serving our community in this phase of the pandemic. For the present, we are focusing on offering outside in-person and virtual programming,” said library Executive Director Janelle Graber. “We strive to do everything possible to protect our patrons and staff, while still providing access to all of our library resources.”
Graber said the library will transition to outdoor in-person and virtual programming. Also, the popular take-home activities will be offered beginning in December. While a definitive date to resume indoor programming hasn’t been set, library leadership will continue to monitor the situation prior to returning to in-person programming.
Despite the change, all library facilities will remain open and patrons still have access to all of the library’s resources.
The library remains open to the public Monday through Saturday. While masks are not required, they are strongly encouraged. Social distancing inside the library is also encouraged.
Library hours are:
Main Library: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Teen Library: Monday through Friday, 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
Genealogy: Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon.
The library offers home delivery of library materials every other Friday to those signed up for the program. This is a contact-free program and available to library patrons and partners. Sign up now.
Curbside pickup:
Items can be picked up and returned curbside three days a week. Sign up now.
Hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
Patrons can also access hundreds of streaming movies, documentaries, television shows, eBooks, eAudiobooks, and magazines on your device on a 24/7 basis.
The library staff is able to assist patrons in setting up appointments to receive a free COVID vaccination or test at Middaugh Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds today from noon to 8 p.m. Appointments are currently available, and walk-ins are accepted, too. A children’s vaccine clinic (ages 5-11) will be held at the same location on Dec. 8-9 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sign up online.
Free vaccines are also available at CVS, Kroger and Walmart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.