AUBURN — A power outage early Tuesday morning, from midnight to around 1 a.m., affected 43 customers on Auburn’s southwest side.
Evidence suggests that the incident began when a squirrel got into a transformer and caused an outage for six customers Friday afternoon, said Chris Schweitzer, superintendent of the Auburn Electric utility.
The Friday event weakened a distribution line fuse that later was compromised and caused the outage Tuesday morning.
Auburn Electric line crews restored full service to all customers only 74 minutes after the outage began, Schweitzer said.
