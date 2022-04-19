INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Auburn was the only DeKalb County municipality to receive a portion of the $5.63 million awarded to northeast Indiana counties in Community Crossing grants from the state this spring.
For comparison, the region received $13.5 million overall in fall 2021.
Auburn received $175,577.33 in funding for its top priority project a milling and resurfacing project at Auburn Meadows with an estimated cost of $351,154.66. The project will include Americans with Disabilities Act sidewalk ramps. The Community Crossing grant provides the city with 50% of the estimated cost of the project for a city the size of Auburn.
Daryl McConnell, city engineer, said the city had submitted grant applications for five projects totaling $1.3 million.
“This is the first time we haven’t been fully awarded funding,” McConnell said. In his comment, he stipulated this was the first time the city had submitted multiple projects at one time.
He said the city administration will have to re-evaluate the other four projects moving forward. He said they would definitely apply for the second round of grant funding in July, which will be awarded in November.
The city’s other projects included a section of Bridgewater II, 15th Street, Iwo Street and work on 19th, 18th and 13th streets.
McConnell said there is a possibility that some of the work could be completed with the city paying 100% of the bill.
A priority for the city will be 19th Street as sewer work is scheduled to begin this week. The road will receive a temporary patch job after the sewer work is completed.
“We want to see 19th Street happen,” he said. “It is a matter of if we have the local funds.”
DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker said he didn’t apply for funding during the first grant cycle, but he said he is planning on applying for funding during the second grant cycle.
At least one government in each of the six counties received funding, with Allen County leading with $2.4 million total — $1 million each to the county and Fort Wayne and the remainder to New Haven.
Noble County was the only other county with multiple awards, with Kendallville receiving $432,529.75 and Noble County highway getting $365,414.92.
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith said the county’s award was for one of its two projects, as he splits the annual work into two packages each year, that way if one or the other isn’t funded he can tweak and resubmit in the fall while still going for the $1 million maximum.
Noble County’s award this spring will help cover a bridge replacement for Bridge 73 on C.R. 860W over Solomon Creek, while the county’s paving package for about 10 miles on six county roads will have to wait.
“We have taken the same approach the past few years since CCMG was split into two calls for projects. I split our request into multiple applications (typically two) for the first call and then repackage whatever is not awarded for the second call,” Smith said. “Bridge 73 was awarded for $365,414.92, but the HMA overlay package was not. I plan on repackaging the HMA overlay package for the second call this year.”
In Kendallville, the city got 14 of 15 streets funded in a package that was a redo from 2021 after an error in how a PDF document was submitted cut off most of the city’s package and it therefore wasn’t awarded.
The only street in Kendallville’s package that wasn’t awarded was for paving on Wayne Street near the city’s new solar field, although Derby said he wasn’t exactly sure why.
As for whether the city will seek more road funding this fall, there’s a hiccup now in place as Kendallville’s population grew in the 2020 census and therefore has entered into the “large” city category with a higher match total.
Elsewhere around the region, LaGrange County highway received a max $1 million award; Whitley County highway was awarded $806,557.50 and Steuben County picked up $448,243.50.
That figure is a little low compared to what the six-county region typically pulls in during an award cycle, with nine local governments being selected for funding this time.
State Rep. Ben Smaltz said he was pleased to see local communities taking advantage of the funding. He pointed to the new portions of District 52 in Noble and Steuben counties and the benefit those citizens will see from the funds received by those communities.
In spring 2021, five communities received $1.86 million combined, so this cycle was a better than that.
For communities that didn’t get funded this time or didn’t apply at all, State Rep. Dave Abbott encouraged local governments to take advantage of the program.
“It’s there. They just distribute what they bring in so sometimes the total amount the state gets will vary, but that’s really just depending on the revenues that go into the Community Crossings fund,” Abbott said. “If you don’t get all what you’re asking for in the first round, there’s a second opportunity. They spread it around. Some years you’ll get more. It’s no reflection on the county (to not get funded) and sometimes it’s just who got it last.”
Smaltz echoed the words of Abbott and encouraged all municipalities in DeKalb County to apply for this fall’s grant funds.
KPC Media Group staff member Steve Garbacz contributed to this report.
