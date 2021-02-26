AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported three new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The daily total is the lowest since two cases were reported on Aug. 13. It continues a declining trend in which 41 cases have been confirmed in the past seven days.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,879 since the start of the pandemic.
Tuesday’s new patients include one between birth and age 10; one between 31-40; one who is 51-60; and none over the age of 60.
Only five cases in people older than 60 were diagnosed in the past week.
A total of 75 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department, although the Indiana Department of Health is reporting 78 deaths in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.