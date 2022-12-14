AUBURN — Over the course of two days, Auburn Mayor Mike Ley recently joined five other building and construction specialists from across the United States to comb through hundreds of questions and pages of national and international manuals to update the National Certification Program for Construction Code Inspectors (NCPCCI) exams.
Ley said the team of six evaluated close to 300 questions during the two-day period in Baltimore, Maryland. During that time, the group of experts worked to update and rewrite the questions to make them relevant to current building and construction standards.
With a vast construction background, Ley has served on the national committee for over 20 years and is currently the longest serving senior member. Ley was appointed to the exam committee in the 1990s because of his affiliation with both the construction industry and being a code official.
Before being elected mayor, Ley worked in the construction business, owning his own company, Signature Construction. He also worked for 20-plus years as a building inspector for county, state and city governmental units.
Ley said he enjoys the challenge of digging back into the International Building Code and International Residential Code manuals. He is the only mayor serving on such a committee, as the other professionals currently serve as building code officials.
“As a long-serving member of this committee, it is always rewarding to spend a couple days immersed in the National Code Books. With building and fire codes being developed or modified each year it’s a great refresher activity to those changes,” Ley said.
The International Residential Code is a “comprehensive, standalone residential code that establishes minimum regulations for one and two-family dwellings and townhouses using prescriptive provisions.”
The national certification is administered through Prov Testing Services, who administers each of the 15 different certifications offered by the NCPCCI. Ley and his group focused on questions affiliated with the residential and commercial building inspectors’ exams.
The tests are the standard in the industry for building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing inspectors. Each exam is designed to assess the minimally acceptable threshold of technical knowledge necessary to be deemed qualified as a specific construction code inspector or plan reviewer.
