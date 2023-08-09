Local police officers make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests from Aug. 6-7, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Stanley Oney, 44, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 1 a.m. Aug. 6 by Auburn Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Wayne Knight, 38, of the 200 block of East Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. Aug. 6 by Butler Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Jessie Swick, 31, of the 2400 block of C.R. 35, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. Aug. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear (possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor).
Aaron Nowakowski, 19, of the 6100 block of S.R. 9, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:42 p.m. Aug. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging child exploitation, a Level 5 felony; invasion of privacy and dissemination of a matter harmful to minors, both Level 6 felonies; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ashley Oberlin, 38, of the 400 block of North Broadway, Butler, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Aug. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear (theft/prior, a Level 6 felony).
