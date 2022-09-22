AUBURN — The Indiana State Department of Health will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic at Middaugh Hall from 12-8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 during the DeKalb County Fair.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be on hand to vaccinate people ages 5 and up. The new bivalent COVID-19 booster will also be on hand and available for people ages 12 and up who have had their primary doses. The new booster can be given if it has been at least two months since the last COVID-19 vaccination.
It is recommended that people who have had a COVID-19 infection to wait at least three months before getting the new booster.
Appointments can be made3 at ourshot.in.gov. Walk-ins are also welcome.
