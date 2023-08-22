No activities at library this Saturday
AUBURN — An item in Saturday’s publication incorrectly listed the Friends of Eckhart Public Library book and media sale, document shredding services and Dog Tales activities as taking place Aug. 26. There are no activities scheduled for Aug. 26.
