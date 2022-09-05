AUBURN — Mishawaka residents Wyn and wife Carol Laidig had their arms full of trophies at the end of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club’s annual awards brunch Sunday morning.
In addition to winning for the best Cord 810/812, their 1937 Super-Charged Cord 812 Phaeton captured Best of Show honors, announced at the conclusion of the awards ceremony. The Laidigs drove their vehicle through the rear doors of the Willennar Room at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
“I love to make old things new,” Wyn Laidig said amid the celebration. “Just that process of taking something beautiful, something old, and making it just like it was new on the day it was born, is what I love.”
The Laidigs have owned the Cord for about four years, and Wyn said he began the process of restoring it himself right after they bought it.
“We pretty much did everything. We took it all apart and put it all back together,” he said. “I had a guy do the body work, the paint and do the interior.
“It’s called self-restored. I self-restored the car and made everything myself. … Lots of little parts you have to machine and make yourself.”
Laidig estimated he has “thousands” of hours invested in the restoration and couldn’t be happier with the results.
“It’s worth it,” he said. “It’s a big honor to be able to receive best of show here. We’re competing against multi-million dollar cars. It’s a great honor.”
The automobile was restored to its original cigarette cream exterior, with red interior and black carpet “just like it would have come off the factory floor,” he said.
“I love the beauty of the design, just the sleekness of the design and all the new features that Cord had. Back in ’37, this was an amazing vehicle. There was nothing like it on the road,” he said, listing a number of then-new features.
“This car has a list of first that long,” he said, spreading his arms apart.
This is the first Auburn, Cord or Duesenberg he has restored, after having restored a number of British sports cars, a Studebaker and Packard.
“This is in a class by itself,” Laidig said of his Cord. “This is my pride and joy of all the cars I have.”
Gretchen Frownfelter-Grimpe was recognized as the club’s Woman of the Year during the event. Allan McCrary was named as the club’s Man of the Year, receiving the traditional blue blazer. Charles Meyer was presented with the Duesy of a Fellow Award.
Pat Leahy received the Wat Adams Ring, for an owner who shows enthusiasm for driving a Cord automobile. The Young Owners Award was presented to Tom Lee.
The Thomas C. Busch Memorial Award was presented to Vivian and Eric LaVine. This award is presented to owners who restore their own car.
Auburn Mayor Mike Ley presented the Mayor’s Award to a 1938 Auburn, owned by John Schallup.
The Kresteller Award was presented to Steve Butler. The Bob McEwan Award for Cord enthusiasts went to Barbara Buehrig-Orlando, daughter of famed Cord designer Gordon Buehrig.
Buehrig-Orlando, who was born in Auburn, reflected on her father’s esteemed career that included designing the Cord 810/812. Later, he worked with Studebaker and Ford.
“My father did his best work here,” Buehrig-Orlando said. When her father was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame, he told the gathering, “When he got that award, he said, ‘This club (the ACD Club) has made my life.’”
The Don Car Duesenberg Driving Award was presented to Glenn Peterson.
Dan Detulleo was recognized for driving his car the longest distance at 840 miles.
The Ray Faulkner Award for best Auburn went to Steve Butler for his 1935 Auburn 851 Boattail Speedster.
The E.L. Cord Award for the best L-29 Cord went to Ken Clark for his 1931 L-29 Cabriolet.
Sunday, ACD president Craig Birkhold announced that Bob Becker, a native of Canada, has been selected as the group’s first international president. Cameron Petersen will be the new vice president.
Birkhold announced the theme of the 2023 festival will be the Year of the Supercharged Car.
