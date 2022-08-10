BUTLER — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that it will begin reconstruction of the railroad crossing between Maple Street and C.R. 28 on U.S. 6 in Butler next week.
Norfolk Southern is scheduled to start work on or after Aug. 15, with work expected to last for a week. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
During the closure, drivers are asked to use the approved detour of S.R. 1, S.R. 427, Ohio S.R. 34 and Ohio S.R. 49, or seek an alternate route.
INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, driving distraction free and using extra caution while driving in and around all work zones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.