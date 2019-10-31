GARRETT — The Curiosity Shop in Garrett recently presented a check for $48,000 to Tammy Stafford, executive director of St. Martin’s Healthcare.
In March, the St. Martin’s Healthcare board learned of an opportunity from the Lilly Foundation to match new funds invested into the Noble County Community Foundation. This is the same way the board started the DeKalb Endowment Fund many years ago, Stafford said.
For every new dollar, Lilly Foundation could match 50 cents up to $25,000. St. Martin’s did not have an endowment fund at the Noble County Community Foundation, but the board felt it was a good opportunity to demonstrate that the clinic was invested in the health of Noble County and grow the endowment fund.
“After speaking with The Curiosity Shop about this opportunity, they were very excited to be able to increase the value of their gift in this way,” Stafford said. “With their help, we reached the $25,000 match, which was huge. We are very excited about our partnership with them and appreciate the hard work of all the volunteers and those who donate items and shop the Curiosity Shop.”
