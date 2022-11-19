AUBURN — The DeKalb County Economic Development Commission Thursday granted the Auburn Sports Group one last chance to provide verified proof of financing before it will consider the group’s request for an economic development bond.
The commission met for more than 90 minutes Thursday to discuss the bond approval after tabling the matter in September due to the lack of proper paperwork. At that meeting, the commission was not satisfied with the Auburn Sports Group’s financing. It gave Auburn Sports Group 60 days to provide a completed traffic study of the area, verified proof of financing and an updated business plan.
Thursday, the commission agreed financing documents provided by Auburn Sports Group did not meet the commission’s standards of verified proof of financing.
The economic development agreement with the county requires Auburn Sports Group’s personal finance bonds to pass through the county, because $18 million in tax increment finance (TIF) dollars will be returned to the group to pay off a portion of the bonds. The formation of the Auburn Sports Park TIF district was approved by the DeKalb County Economic Development Commission earlier this year.
Auburn Sports Group is requesting the use of 74% of the new property tax revenues generated solely by the investment within the Auburn Sports Park property on C.R. 11A and to limit this use to 18 years, according to a handout provided Thursday by Tim Ehlerding of FCI Construction, who spoke on behalf of the developers.
“The remaining 26% of the new property taxes, growing to 100% of the property tax revenues after the 18 years, will be directed to the county to improve the lives of DeKalb County citizens,” Auburn Sports Group’s handout stated.
The funds requested by the group will be used to finance the infrastructure required by the Auburn Sports Park. The infrastructure totals $18 million, or 28% of the total $64 million investment, according to Auburn Sports Group.
“The ASP team will be investing the total $64 million, which includes this infrastructure cost. In no way is the ASP team asking the current taxpayers of DeKalb County to underwrite or fund any part of this project,” Auburn Sports Group stated in its handout.
Auburn Sports Group is asking that the $18 million economic development bond revenues be limited to infrastructure improvements including streets, utilities, lighting, stormwater, grading, parking and traffic control.
Auburn Sports Group said there is no risk to DeKalb County taxpayers, and no existing DeKalb County property or income takes are being requested to support the development.
“Simply, we are requesting a portion of the new taxes generated by the new taxpayers in the Auburn Sports Park to help supply the required infrastructure for the Auburn Sports Park,” the group stated.
Thursday, the commission agreed a commitment letter of interest provided by Auburn Sports Group was not a commitment of loan approval or proof of financing.
Commission member Shelley Smaltz said that at the September meeting, Auburn Sports Group stated it expected to close on a loan on Oct. 28.
“What happened to that?” she asked.
“What happened to money being in the bank in 45 days?” commission President Mike Watson added.
Ehlerding said there had been “somewhat of a delay” is getting final loan approvals. He said Auburn Sports Group told the commission in September that it anticipated the financing would be in place in 45 days, but it was not a promise.
He said he anticipates closing on the loan in January.
He said Auburn Sports Group has terms, the duration and the amount of the loan, but has not yet closed on it.
“We feel that we’ve firmly addressed the issues you brought up to us,” Ehlerding added.
He said he would be willing to set up a phone conversation or Zoom meeting with broker First International Financial to confirm loan details.
Watson reiterated that a commitment letter of interest is not a solid commitment of funding.
“I just can’t come around to saying that I would support it in the form that you have,” commission member Ron Walter said.
“I agreed with that, Ron,” Watson said.
“There’s nothing in there that says there’s a commitment to make the loan. It does not rise to the requirement of proof of financing.”
Ehlerding contended the provided document spells out what has been committed to the project.
“You simply can’t go out in the middle of the street and find $65 million,” he said of the delay.
“There’s a process you have to go through.”
He acknowledged the group does not yet have the money in the bank, but said it was not the group’s understanding that is what the commission had asked for.
“I’m trying my hardest to support this whole thing, but I can’t do it with this. I’ve got to see a face, hear a voice or something. That’s me,” Walter said.
Watson said for proof of financing, he would require an executed loan document or an irrevocable letter of credit.
Ehlerding asked the commission to table the matter until the group shows proof of financing.
Watson said he would be disinclined to table the matter until “some vague deadline.”
Walter suggested tabling the matter to a date certain and if the group does not have the required documentation, “it’s done.”
Watson suggested Dec. 1 as a date to which the matter might be tabled.
Ehlerding said Dec. 1 was not realistic, adding that mid-January was a realistic time frame.
Walter made a motion to table the matter until Jan. 12, but his motion died for lack of a second.
Smaltz said another couple of weeks would be reasonable, but not a couple of months.
Ehlerding asked why two weeks was OK, but not two months.
Smaltz said the matter has gone on too long.
Ultimately, the commission agreed to table the matter until Dec. 29, at which time, the Auburn Sports Group would be required to have proof of financing in the form of an irrevocable letter of credit or an executed loan document. Watson said if at that time, the matter was in the same place, he would be “hard pressed to move anything forward.”
The Auburn Sports Park would transform the property on the north side of C.R. 11A to a state-of-the-art sports park with 10 indoor basketball/volleyball courts in the “L-shaped” auction building on the grounds. The building will also include a concession stand and restrooms. A dome structure will be constructed to the north of the indoor facility, which will house an additional six basketball/volleyball courts and a 7-on-7 football field.
Outdoor fields will include eight baseball/softball fields, four soccer/lacrosse fields and an additional 7-on-7 football field. The complex will also include an outdoor concession stand and other amenities — a walking path, splash pad and parking for 2,000 cars.
The south side of C.R. 11A will feature a wide variety of development including four hotels, restaurants and a wide variety of businesses.
