AUBURN — Rejuvtec, a contractor for the city of Auburn, will be applying a street preservative to several street segments Sunday and Monday.
The Auburn Street Department released this schedule for the work:
Sunday
• South Main Street (Ensley to south of 19th);
• South Cedar Street (south of Ensley to south of 19th);
• West Ensley Avenue (Jackson to west of Van Buren);
• West Ensley Avenue (Jackson to Main);
• East Ensley Avenue (Main to Cedar); and
• West 8th Street (Jackson to Van Buren).
Monday
• South Jackson Street (Ensley to 19th);
• South Van Buren Street (Ensley to 14th);
• West 20th Street (Phillip to Pearl);
• West 19th Street (Indiana to Van Buren);
• West 19th Street (Jackson to Main);
• Main/19th streets intersection;
• Navarre Court (Zona to the end);
• West 1st Street (Jackson to Main); and
• South Indiana Avenue (Ensley to 15th).
The Street Department is asking drivers to avoid these areas if possible on the scheduled days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.