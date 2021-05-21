AUBURN — United Way of DeKalb County has awarded a grant for $5,000 to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry’s “Meat” the Need Initiative to help ensure hunger relief agencies serving food-insecure residents in the county continue to have access to nutritious meat.
According to Feeding America, 4,690 DeKalb County residents — 1,800 of whom are children— regularly struggle with food insecurity.
“More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities, and these agencies continue to face increased demand during these uncertain times.” said Amber Zecca, fund development director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. “Proper nutrition is vital to the health of all Hoosiers. That is why protein is so important and, sadly, it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain, especially now.”
“The United Way contribution will cover the processing cost of approximately 3,500 pounds of donated livestock and deer — providing over 14,000 more meals through local hunger-relief agencies. We are so grateful for the continued support of our efforts in responding to the needs of those in the community facing hunger. A meal provided to a person in need means reduced hunger and increased disposable income because they can spend less on food. Right now, that is so important.” said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
Founded in 2011 and based in Garrett, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has paid to process 1.8 million pounds of meat —– providing more than 7.4 million meals. Partnering with 85 meat processors statewide, the organization gives approximately 250,000 pounds of meat annually to an average of 500 hunger-relief agencies throughout Indiana. Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry accepts donations and is always looking for volunteers to help in efforts to reduce food insecurity throughout Indiana. For more information, people can visit HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.