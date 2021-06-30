With most children already out of school for the summer break, that means that co-parents are probably following their summer visitation schedule. These schedules are usually outlined in their parenting plan that is included in their temporary orders or in the final orders of their case.
Because I am a co-parenting educator and co-parenting coach, I have had many people share with me what their summer schedule is. Some co-parents follow a very standard summer visitation schedule, and some have maybe crafted a summer schedule that is specifically designed around the work schedules of both parents.
Included in those well-crafted schedules, many things get taken into consideration. Child-care needs, financial obligations to summer care and summer activities and the financial responsibility to that as well. Drop-off and pickup convenience is also a consideration for crafting a schedule that accommodates both parents making it work.
Co-parents being able to be flexible and adaptable is most probably something that helps with taking on the task of creating a well-thought-out schedule that will not only not confuse the child(ren), but that will allow for a non-stressful summer for them.
Clearly, what I just described would be ideal, right? That doesn’t mean that there is anything wrong with following a standard summer visitation schedule that works for you. That is OK. I personally think that some parents don’t realize that they can craft their own summer schedule. Mediation could be a process for helping with that.
Sometimes standard is just that, but standard may not be a one-fits-all. Give some thought to that. Even if you are already working with a standard summer visitation schedule, if your co-parenting relationship is not high-conflict and has a mutual respect for each other as the other parent to your child(ren), then you should be able to create a schedule that is more workable for your needs and your child(ren)’s needs, if the standard schedule is less than ideal for your situation.
If you decide to be creative with your summer visitation schedule, the real considerations are for there to be no confusion, no stress, no upset, and no tension on the child(ren). If you can do that, then you have created a pretty good summer visitation schedule.
I hope you all have a great week.
