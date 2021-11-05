AUBURN — City residents got their first look at the highlights of the Auburn 2040 master plan Thursday night during a three-hour open house at the city council chambers.
A steady stream of city residents perused several giant maps and explanation boards featuring proposed projects in the nearly 100-page plan. Over 50 people signed in to the open house.
Amy Schweitzer, department of building, planning and development administrator for the city, said she was pleased with the turnout.
“I was surprised at the number of people who attended and had already reviewed/read the draft of Auburn 2040 online,” she said.
She said at least a dozen printed copies of the draft were also handed out during the open house.
The open house allowed residents to have a continued voice in the process as it is yet complete.
Schweitzer said the document is nearly 98% complete, but her department wanted to hear from the public one more time before finalizing the document.
“We were very pleased with the input we received,” she said. “We heard even more emphasis on walkability and the importance of including pedestrian facilities and trees into the design of the built environment.”
Walkability was one of the comments most left by residents on sticky notes placed on explanation boards and maps.
Local residents Josh and Emma Metcalf highlighted walkability and other recreation options as an important part of the city’s continued growth.
Josh said the continued revitalization of downtown including looking for additional parking is important.
Suggestions posted on sticky notes included creating a sidewalk underneath Interstate 69 on west 7th Street leading to Cracker Barrel and the Home Depot shopping center.
Another resident living on the city’s east side suggested additional recreation and walking trails on the city’s east side.
Other suggestions included improving the southern gateway to the city and other entrances such as revitalizing the I-69 corridor.
Schweitzer said the document gives city council and other city departments a jumping off point when it comes to the needs and wants of the community when planning future projects. It also gives developers a guideline to follow when presenting projects to the city and its department of building and planning.
The 100-page Auburn 2040 plan also highlighted several other needs of the city including:
• support for community events such as the farmers market,
• expanded housing options,
• enhancement of dining, arts and entertainment options,
• innovative ways to think about the city’s parking issues downtown,
• redevelopment of West 7th Street, and
• development of the C.R. 11A interchange.
The city’s last master plan dates back to 1987.
Schweitzer said in an earlier interview that the city is long overdue for a new master plan.
The final draft of the document is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 3 and it will be presented to the city’s plan commission on Dec. 14. It will then move on to the city council in January 2022 for its approval.
A copy of the current document can be found online at auburn2040.com.
