GARRETT — Garrett High School will hold an eighth-grade parent meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. Those attending should enter at door 20.
Information regarding diploma requirements, graduation pathways, Ivy Tech dual credits and high school course offerings will be presented.
Every member of the Class of 2025 should plan to attend with a parent or guardian. Due to COVID-19 protocol, no more than two people may attend with the student and must be parents or guardians only.
