AUBURN — Ice sculptors from Indiana Ice Studio will be on hand for Arctic ice displays and live ice sculpture demonstrations during WinterFest Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the James Cultural Plaza.
Demonstrations will begin around 5:30 p.m. that evening during February’s First Friday event. There will be 29 ice sculptures individually made and back-lit. Sculptures are expected to last for about two to six days, depending on the weather.
Carriage rides will be offered from 6-8 p.m. The pick-up location is by The James Cultural Plaza on Jackson Street.
Village Dulcimers will provide live music at the Atrium Marketplace on 6th Street.
Freewill donations will be accepted for Auburn Main Street.
