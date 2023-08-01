AUBURN — “Compromise.”
That was the word used to describe action taken Monday by the DeKalb County Commissioners on whether to opt in or out of receiving enhanced health funding from the state.
The opt-in measure provides more money to health departments, but they must agree to provide certain core public health services.
Last week, the commissioners heard public comment both for and against opting in and accepting the money.
Some of those in favor of opting in said Senate Enrolled Act 4 gives local health departments flexibility in deciding which core health services to fund in their communitiues.
Some opponents criticized SEA 4 as a plan to centralize public health and force compliance of counties.
If DeKalb County were to opt in to Health First Indiana for the year of 2024, the minimum amount received from the state would be $421,833 and the maximum would be $562,445, a letter from Indiana state Senators Dr. Tyler Johnson and Sue Glick and Indiana state Representative Ben Smaltz stated
For 2025, the minimum amount received would be $843,667 and the maximum would be $1.1 million.
A vote on a resolution accepting state public health funding had been expected to take place at Monday’s meeting. However, the commissioners voted to table the resolution and vote on it next week, along with an ordinance that gives commissioners oversight on how the funds are spent.
“Both sides of this issue have valid points. There is a need. We have a lot of poor people that could be helped with this money. There’s some education that can be done. And there’s also some distrust, and rightly so,” Commissioner Todd Sanderson said.
“We were lied to by the CDC Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, WHO (World Health Organization). Our state ran with it, and there’s some distrust. I get that, but what I would like to do is talk about DeKalb County.”
Sanderson disputed statements that DeKalb County spends just $3 per capita on public health funding.
He noted that the county is required by the state to pay the Northeastern Center for mental health services.
“We spend $1,045,000. That’s $24.15 per resident right there. If you throw in RISE, Alliance, DART, federal grants that DART gets … we could be as high as 50 or 60 dollars,” Sanderson said.
“We do spend more than $3. It’s at least $25. It’s probably closer to 50.”
Sanderson went on to talk about what he said SEA 4 does not do.
“Your personal data is not harvested by the IDOH (Indiana Department of Health) through this bill,” he said.
“Vaccines are not mandated, such as COVID. I’m an anti-COVID vaccine person. I’ll state that right up front. I think it’s poison. I think we’ve been lied to. But the vaccines are not mandated for COVID.”
“The state does not take over the health care on this bill, period,” Sanderson went on.
“The taxes do not increase with this bill.”
“What the bill does do, it disburses, roughly, maybe up to $500,000 to us the first year, could be up to a million in future years,” Sanderson said.
“It does allow for 40% of the funds to be used for current operations, which we are lacking in. We need nurses, desperately, so that is a big help, the 40%,” he continued.
“It allows for 60% to be used for targeted areas of concern that the state’s defined. But they’ve been fairly liberal in letting us decide which ones we want to do, if any. OK. If any. We do not have to spend the money to get more money in the following years, which I like.”
Sanderson said even if the county decides to opt out, it does not have to give back the money it has received.
“The biggest benefit to this bill is the poor, especially broken families. This is where the money should be spent,” he said.
“When someone’s basic needs are not met, they have no ability to contribute or better themselves so they can contribute in the future.”
“I think it’s imperative that we write an ordinance that gives the commissioners the final say when it comes to the 60% available to spend on the targeted programs. The health department and medical head officer can come up with a yearly spending plan with details of how the money is spent.
“Commissioners can work with the health department to ensure the money spent is always the best use of the funds. And again, in my opinion, it benefits the poor. That’s my biggest concern — is the poor here,” Sanderson concluded.
He made a motion to table the issue, write an ordinance to present next week, and pass both the ordinance and the resolution at the same time. The motion passed unanimously.
“I will vote yes to this option and opt in if we can come together and agree to that,” Sanderson said.
“If we don’t take the money, it’s just going to go to another county and be spent,” he added.
“I appreciate your analysis of this program and what you’ve come up with,” Commissioner Mike Watson told Sanderson.
“I think it’s significant there hasn’t been a single health care professional in the county who’s opposed this.”
“If the state wanted to take over the local health departments, they would have passed what came out of the Governor’s (Health) Commission right out of the box,” Watson said.
“Why would we spend the entire (legislative) session taking all of the mandates and all of the state control out of the bill and making it all local control if we wanted to do some kind of a back door take over?”
Watson said questions on opting out also have been clarified.
“I just see some real help for the poor here,” Sanderson said. “I don’t think it’s a bad idea now that I’ve really dug into it.”
Larry Williams of Auburn spoke against opting in last week and reiterated his objections to SEA 4 Monday.
“The Governor’s Health Commission coerced this ordinance, in my opinion,” Williams said. “You have a very difficult decision as a county governing board because of the way this was mishandled at a state level.”.
Andrew Provines of Butler commended the commissioners for their approach Monday.
“I think all of you guys have done a great job with this, because, based on last week, I wouldn’t have thought that’s the way you were going to go. But you did research,” he said.
“And you listened to both sides,” Provines went on.
“It’s called compromise,” Sanderson responded.
“Well, you have to listen to both sides. You represent both sides every time. Whether there’s five sides, two sides, you’ve got to represent everybody,” Provines said.
He asked whether the proposed ordinance the commissioners will vote on will be available for the public to view prior to next week’s meeting.
DeKalb County Auditor Susan Sleeper said she is required to post proposed ordinance, along with the meeting agenda, and have copies available for inspection at her office 48 hours prior to the meeting.
John Graft of Garrett, who spoke in favor of opting in at last week’s meeting, thanked the commissioners for coming to a compromise.
“I think this compromise that you’ve come up with, it gives you some control. You still have the money to be used, but you have some control over the process, so I want to thank you for coming to a compromise,” he said.
