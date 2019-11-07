FORT WAYNE — Purdue University Fort Wayne and Macomb Community College in Michigan recently signed an agreement that allows Macomb students to completely transfer their Associate of Applied Science degree in the areas of business, IT, and health toward a Bachelor of Applied Science degree from Purdue Fort Wayne.
“This is a game-changer in efforts to simplify and streamline bachelor-degree completion for Macomb Community College students,” said Don Ritzenhein, provost and vice president for the learning unit at Macomb Community College, northeast of Detroit.
Macomb students will be able to transfer up to 88 credits toward their bachelor’s degrees. While students will be required to complete a minimum of 32 credits through Purdue Fort Wayne, the coursework may be taken completely online.
“We are excited to enter into this partnership that provides opportunities for graduates of technical programs at Macomb Community College to complete their undergraduate education with a Purdue University degree,” said Carl Drummond, vice chancellor for academic affairs and enrollment management at Purdue University Fort Wayne. “This is just one more step in our efforts to make completing a bachelor’s degree more convenient for our students. We look forward to welcoming our new online Mastodons.”
Macomb students who qualify for the credit transfer can do so beginning in the spring 2020 term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.