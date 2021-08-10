Buttermore makes dean’s list
FORT WAYNE — Nicholas Buttermore of Auburn and Zachary Martin of Auburn were among 54 students named to the Manchester University Pharmacy Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours.
The pharmacy program makes its home on the north side of Fort Wayne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.