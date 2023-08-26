AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival will celebrate its 67th year this Labor Day weekend. Each year the festival, along with local museums and the auction, brings thousands of visitors to DeKalb County.
The majority of the ACD Festival events are held annually on the Friday and Saturday of Labor Day weekend, with a few events beginning several days prior.
The 2023 Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival’s theme, “Year of the Supercharged Car,” was chosen by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club. The group meets annually in Auburn for its reunion during the festival week.
This year’s festivities begin today with the “Cheers to the Festival” kick-off celebration and fundraiser event at FUEL Social Club in Auburn.
The event will feature live-auction bidding on reserved parking spots for the Friday downtown cruise-in, VIP reserved parade seating and drink service at McIntyre Place and more. Try the Tony Kanaan driving simulators, check out the cool cars inside and outside, enjoy great food and drink, all while supporting the ACD Festival. Come dressed in your best “supercharged” themed attire.
On Sunday, the National Auto and Truck Museum will host its annual Garage Cruise. Tickets can be purchased at the museum, or at one of the six stops. This year will feature the DeKalb County Airport in addition to museum locations and privately-owned garages in DeKalb County.
Worldwide Auctioneers’ Auburn Auction begins Thursday, with the auction preview starting the day prior. The auction concludes on Saturday, Sept. 2. The outside grounds will once again feature a car corral and swap meet vendor area free to spectators, Thursday to Saturday. The nearby Ford V-8 Foundation Museum will also be hosting a swap meet on its grounds during the same dates as Worldwide Auctioneers.
On Tuesday, the 2023 Hoosier Tour will see Auburns, Cords and Duesenbergs traveling to Anderson and Carmel. The Hoosier Tour will leave the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum at 8:30 a.m., and return at 11:45 a.m. Thursday for the kick-off luncheon, sponsored by the Ford V-8 Foundation Museum. That event is open to the public.
“The museum is ecstatic to kick off this year’s festival and annual reunion, and to celebrate the year of the supercharged car,” said Brandon J. Anderson, executive director and CEO of the ACDA Museum.
“This year, we are also celebrating the continued preservation and restoration of our National Historic Landmark building at our Restoring the Legacy gala on Aug. 31. The festival is the highlight of the year in Auburn, and we can’t wait to see all of our friends back here at the Home of the Classics.”
“We are happy to be able to offer many of the events our visitors have enjoyed attending year after year including our huge Friday downtown Auburn cruise-in, Friday’s ice cream social, sponsored by 1st Source Bank; Saturday’s Parade of Classics, sponsored by Ben Davis Automotive Group; free concerts on our MetalX entertainment stage and more. One of our new events this year, Panel Jam Auto Art Show, will feature live pin striping on a variety of items all by local artists on Friday, Sept. 1, starting at noon, near the stage during the cruise-in,” said ACD Festival executive director Leslie Peel.
Grab a seat in downtown Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 2 to watch the ACD Club in the Parade of Classics, afterwards parking around courthouse square. Look for the supercharged car featured on this year’s festival poster, a 1935 Auburn 851 Speedster owned by the ACDA Museum, to make an appearance in the parade.
The Futurliner #10 from NATM also will roll through the parade, along with the festival’s grand marshal, Corky Coker. Coker’s family established Coker Tire in 1958, which grew to be the largest supplier of vintage and collector vehicle tires in the world. Coker’s personal auto collection includes more than 150 collector cars and 100 antique motorcycles. He has been an active part of the Great Race, a timed speed distance endurance car event, for many years.
This year’s parade will also include newly-crowned Miss ACD Bridget Bane and Miss ACD Teen Lillian Weaver. The parade route can be found on the festival’s website. Prior to the parade, find the ACD Club cars at Eckhart Park for their annual car show starting at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Another returning event favorite on Saturday is Ticket to Ride, sponsored by Fort Financial Credit Union. Visit the James Cultural Plaza from 4-5:30 p.m. to enjoy a free ride in a classic car. After your ride, visit the food truck area featuring many of the area’s favorites.
More cool cars will roll into downtown Auburn Saturday evening with the Fast and Fabulous event, powered by SweetCars. This event will feature exotic cars from the Fort Wayne Driving Club.
“We are so grateful for our generous sponsors and community partners like Steel Dynamics, our long-time title sponsor, and many more,” Peel said. “We could not offer the events we do without that support. Our Friends of the Festival, which include individuals and many of our local Auburn businesses, also support the continued work of the festival and its mission to promote and celebrate automotive heritage. After a successful 2022 ACD Festival, we look forward to an equally fantastic 2023.”
ACD Festival event magazines are available at Auburn-area museums and the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau.
For more information regarding 2023 ACD Festival events, and ticket sales, visit acdfestival.org and the festival’s Facebook page. Contact the festival by email, leslie@acdfestival.org, or by phone at 925-3600.
For information regarding Worldwide Auctioneers’ Auburn Auction, visit worldwideauctioneers.com.
