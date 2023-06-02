AUBURN — Local police made these arrests May 31, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Dalton Gee, 28, of the 100 block of Lane 103, West Otter Lake, Angola, was arrested at 3:31 p.m. by the Noble County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to register as a sex offender, a Level 6 felony.
Misty Rathburn, 37, of the 3600 block of S.R. 1, Butler was arrested at 5:40 p.m. by Auburn Police on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Edwin Miller, 45, of the 21000 block of Woodburn Road, Woodburn, was arrested at 6:51 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Crystal Hal, 38, of the 1100 block of Ralph Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:48 p.m. by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating e vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
