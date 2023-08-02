COVID vaccination clinic announced
AUBURN — The Indiana State Department of Health conduct several COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics in DeKalb County.
The first is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
This clinic has pediatric Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11 years old, and Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for ages 12 and older. Walk-ins are welcome.
The next clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at Middaugh Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 708 S. Union St., Auburn.
This clinic has pediatric Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11 years old, and Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for ages 12 and older. Walk-ins are welcome.
The third clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St., Garrett.
This clinic has pediatric Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11 years old, and Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for ages 12 and older. Walk-ins are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.