AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported two deaths of people who were positive for COVID-19 and 67 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The deaths bring the total to 37 for DeKalb County. Both people who died were older than 80. The department said no further information about the deaths will be released.
The 67 new cases are the second most reported in a single day, behind only the 72 cases reported Nov. 18. They bring the total for the county to 2,076.
Wednesday’s new patients include two between birth and age 10; seven between ages 11-20; 14 from 21-30 years of age; nine between 31-40; 16 who are 41-50 years old; seven who are 51-60; seven who are 61-70; three who are 71-80; two who are 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 179 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of six since Tuesday, including 33 who have been treated by intensive-care units.
The Health Department has issued these guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.