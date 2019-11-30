Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, Altona Town Hall.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Head Start Building, 900 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, 215 S. Broadway.
7:30 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, City Hall council chambers, 210 E. Ninth St.
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall.
5 p.m. — Auburn Tax Phase-In Committee, City Hall Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St., for a general discussion of the tax phase-in process.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Butler Redevelopment Commission, 213 S. Broadway.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Park Board, utility office, 213 S. Broadway.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor of DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
