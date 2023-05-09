Angola man hurt in motorcycle crash

GARRETT — An Angola man was injured in a motorcycle accident that was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday near Garrett, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.
Justyn Morrison, 22, of Angola, suffered a head injury and road rash, police said. He was taken by ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
According to a crash report, Morrison was operating his 2020 Kawasaki ZX636 ABS motorcycle south on C.R. 7 at the intersection of C.R. 54 at a high rate of speed and attempted to slow down.
As he did this, police said the front wheel came up on Morrison's motorcycle, causing him to lose control. Police said Morrison, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle.
Police said Morrison hit his head, suffering a laceration, and also suffered road rash to his backside.
Morrison was taken by ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment of his injuries.
Police said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Damage to Morrison's motorcycle was estimated to be at least $5,000.
County police were assisted by the Garrett police and fire departments and Parkview EMS.
