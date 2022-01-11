AUBURN — Numbers of new COVID-19 infections are on a trajectory jump this week as the omicron variant gains a foothold in DeKalb County and northeast Indiana.
Averages of new cases have jumped some 20 to 25 cases this week as the county is averaging over 50 cases a day. On Tuesday, the county recorded 59 new cases of the virus. That was followed the three-day weekend where 156 cases were reported.
Of those 215 cases, 23 involved school-age children. Those recent numbers also show a jump in new cases among children. In previous weeks, children’s cases were in the single digits. On Tuesday, 17% of the cases were among those who are school-aged.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said he believes the county is experiencing the sharp spike in cases from the omicron variant. The spike in northeast Indiana is usually three or four weeks behind other areas of the country.
He said there are probably many more residents who tested positive with home kits that aren’t reported to the county or the state. Despite the spike, the number of people being admitted to area hospitals has seemed to level off some over the past few days.
The case breakdown for Tuesday included: six in the 0-10 age group, 13 in the 11-20 age group, 14 in the 31-40 age group, six in the 41-50 age group, seven in the 51-60 age group, four in the 61-70 age group, one in the 71-80 age group and one in the 91-100 age group.
DeKalb County will continue to host a state strike team vaccine and testing clinic at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds from noon to 8 p.m. today and tomorrow. Vaccines and booster shots will be available. Those seeking a test to find out if they are COVID-19 positive can also visit the site.
Appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Walk-ins are also welcome.
