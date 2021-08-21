AUBURN — When Auburn dad Jayce Wilcox planned a father-daughter dance last year, he told his daughter, Kinzington, that if more than 150 people showed up for the event, he would make it an annual affair.
To Wilcox’s astonishment, an estimated more than 300 people attended the dance at the James Cultural Plaza in downtown Auburn.
“It was bigger than what I expected. I was left speechless, and that’s hard to do,” Wilcox said.
“The community responded greatly — more than I ever could have imagined, and so here we are, lined up for dance number two.”
“A Night We Will Never Forget” will take place Aug. 27 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the James Cultural Plaza.
Music will be provided by Cool Hand Entertainment and there will be carriage rides and portraits by a caricature artist. Refreshments will be available for purchase from Hang 10 Tropical Desserts and Frankie’s Coney Dogs.
Sassy’s Bows will be on hand selling girls’ hair bows and a photographer will take pictures, charging $10 for a digital copy.
Light refreshments will be provided by small businesses and community members and each girl attending will receive a rose. There also will be grab bags and door prizes.
Wilcox has created an Facebook page, “A Night We Will Never Forget.” In the event of inclement weather, updates will be posted there, Wilcox said.
“As long as the community continues to show up — and the support from small businesses and friends and family has been outpouring — so now I have visions of hopefully doing it when I have granddaughters, and that’s a long time yet to come,” Wilcox said with a smile.
Any business or individual wishing to make a donation to the event may contact Wilcox at jayce_wilcox6074@hotmail.com.
