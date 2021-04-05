AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners voted last week to lift a mask mandate, paralleling Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order.
Beginning today, wearing a mask will be optional in county government buildings.
“Wearing a mask will be a personal decision based on your circumstances,” the commissioners said. “The commissioners are always concerned with the health and safety of county employees, residents and visitors.”
Commissioners said they strongly recommend that:
• Everyone get vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus. Visit ourshot.in.gov to schedule your appointment.
• You continue to wear a mask if you have not yet received the vaccine or are in any of the high-risk groups.
“Employees in county offices will be happy to wear a mask while conducting business with you if you request them to do so,” the commissioners’ announcement said.
Masks will continue to be required for everyone on the third floor of the courthouse and in all three courtrooms. As elected officials and state employees, the judges have the option to require masks.
“Per Gov. Holcomb’s order, businesses and private enterprises are able to make their own decisions on whether or not to require masks,” the commissioners said.
