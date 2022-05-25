ALBION — The criminal case involving a former Auburn Police Department detective will be resolved with the filing of a deferred prosecution agreement, a court heard Tuesday morning.
Stacy Sexton of Waterloo faced charges of theft and official misconduct, both Level 6 felonies, which originally were filed in DeKalb County in September 2021. The case was reassigned to Noble County Judge Steven Hagen in October to avoid potential conflicts of interest in DeKalb County.
Sexton, his attorney, Edward Merchant, and special prosecutor D.J. Sigler appeared by Zoom for a final pretrial conference in Noble County Superior Court 2 Tuesday.
Sigler told Hagen the parties had worked “diligently” to arrive at a resolution that would result in the filing of a deferred prosecution agreement in DeKalb County.
Sigler said DeKalb County had requested that the document not be filed until Sexton has paid the required fee.
Once that is accomplished, the state will file a motion to dismiss the charges, the court heard.
According to a news release at the time of Sexton’s arrest, in February 2020, Indiana State Police detectives were requested to investigate property reported from the Auburn Police Department’s evidence storage room, believed missing some time within the year preceding November 2018.
Two long guns and money amounting to $938 were discovered to be missing from the evidence room, according to police reports.
At the time of the alleged offenses, Sexton was employed as a detective with the Auburn Police Department. He has since retired from duty.
