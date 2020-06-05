GARRETT — The Garrett Rotary Club's Fourth of July fireworks display has been canceled due to financial constraints.
The annual display costs about $6,000, club members report. Funds raised each year cover the next year’s event. Funding for the annual show is largely dependent on the Heritage Days pancake breakfast and donations collected at Eastside Park, both of which will not be available this year, according to Rotary Club President Jerry Parker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.