Driver crashes after swerving to miss deer
BUTLER — A Grabill man crashed his car after swerving to miss a deer just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Butler.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said Jonathan M. Barkley, 40, of Grabill, complained of head and knee pain and his 2009 Lexus IS2 was ruled a total loss as a result of the crash.
According to an accident report, Barkley told police he was traveling north in the 2200 block of C.R. 79 east of Butler when he swerved to miss a deer crossing the road. Police said Barkley's vehicle left the east side of the road and crashed into a wooded area.
While Barkley initially reported head and knee pain, police said he refused treatment at the scene.
County police were assisted by the Butler police and fire departments and Parkview EMS.
