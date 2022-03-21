AUBURN — Over nine months of discussion and numerous meetings later, a potential plan is in place to spend the county’s $8.43 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars.
It is now up to the DeKalb County Commissioners to put together a plan consisting of some or all of the 24 projects presented in the DeKalb County ARPA Committee proposal presented during Monday’s commissioners meeting.
Several of the 17 committee members were on hand for Monday’s meeting to hear the presentation. William Hartman, commissioners president, said the final decision on the plan would be considered in two weeks, giving commissioners the opportunity to ponder the list.
“A lot has changed in the nine months. Inflation has thrown us a curveball,” Hartman said. “When we started the highway department project, we were figuring the final cost would be $4-5 million, and now we are looking at $6-7 million.”
Hartman and fellow commissioner Todd Sanderson said in a letter to the editor published March 18, “The $8 million given to us is already spoken for.”
The letter went on to say the construction of the highway department and a new jail are top priorities.
The proposed list included $900,000 for the highway department and $1 million for infrastructure for the new jail project.
The $900,000 would be returned to the highway department’s general budget, after $900,000 was removed to put toward the department’s building fund.
Hartman said the $1 million for jail infrastructure would extend Potter Drive past DeKalb County Community Corrections in preparation for the new jail. It would also include the needed utilities.
“This is a high priority in my mind,” he said.
Sanderson agreed. “I think the jail has to be a priority, we have made steps on designing it,” he said. “We might as well get the infrastructure in place. I see this as a high priority.”
Broadband investment — $2 million
Watson said the committee decided broadband investment in the county to be used for matching grant opportunities.
He said the committee felt it was a priority that would benefit the entire county.
Dedicating $2 million in funds could leverage $10 million in grants as most grants are 80/20%.
Drain/ditch engineering — $600,000
The money would help to cut into a backlog of projects within the county.
Hartman questioned the total as the county has issues finding contractors to complete the work.
“I don’t know if we need that much. It is a question mark in my mind,” Hartman said.
Sanderson said drainage issues are a priority, especially those that cause flooded roadways in the county.
Handheld radio upgrades — $670,000
The proposal features two line items for handheld radio upgrades for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and the county’s volunteer fire departments. Upgrades at the sheriff’s department totaled $170,000 and $500,000 would go to the fire departments to replace 50% of 200 volunteer fire department radios.
Watson said the radios are at the end of their life span and can’t be upgraded.
The sheriff’s department currently has $170,000 set aside for new radios.
If approved, the sheriff’s department and local fire departments would be expected to work funds into their budgets to continue to replace radios as needed, to not get into this situation in the future.
“This would get the whole communication system countywide back into a situation where everyone can talk with one another,” Watson said.
Technology upgrades — $229,106
Improvements to the sheriff department’s technology storage is also in the proposal, including $88,000 for a new server and $63,106 for the storage of the county’s body cam and in-car camera footage on the cloud.
The cloud storage is a five-year contract of $63,106. The sheriff’s department would be responsible for the final four years.
There would also be $78,000 set aside to finish replacement of the county’s Cisco phone system and network switch replacement.
Volunteer fire department funds — $280,000
The proposal would give each of the eight volunteer fire departments in the county $35,000 to help make up for funding issues during the pandemic. Local departments rely on fundraising opportunities which were put on hold during the pandemic.
“I think it is a good cause,” Hartman said. “I think we need to do something for them. It will help to keep them viable.”
Sunny Meadows facilities evaluation — $1 million
As one of 11 county homes remaining in the state, the commissioners have said they need to look at renovating the county home as its facilities are outdated. The proposal would look at evaluating the facility, along with potentially setting funds aside to construct a new home if needed.
“I don’t think I can go for $1 million. I don’t see us ripping down the building and building a new one in my lifetime,” Sanderson said.
Watson said the issue has come to light because there is virtually no way to make the current facility at the county farm ADA compliant.
“We have two major projects to do before we can think about Sunny Meadows,” Hartman said. “I think it is premature because we have the highway department and a new jail to build.”
Solar installation DeKalb County Community Corrections — $500,000
The commissioners are exploring the possibility of installing solar at the Community Corrections building on Potter Drive as it looks to cut the facility’s electric bill.
The facility’s average monthly bill to Auburn Electric is $4,500, which includes a $2,000 demand charge.
At the March 7 meeting, the commissioners heard three proposals from Renewable Systems of Avilla. The proposals ranged from $400,000 to around $3 million.
DeKalb County housing study — $26,000
Watson said the committee felt it was important to provide funding to the Economic Development Partnership as it continues to pursue its housing study initiative.
Sanderson and Hartman questioned this expenditure. Sanderson said he wanted to learn more about the study and Hartman said he believed the market would take care of the issue.
Health Department COVID pay — $15,000
A stipend to be paid for exempt staff of the DeKalb County Health Department. The staff worked countless hours during the pandemic. Each exempt employee would receive a set amount.
Courthouse generator — $250,000
The installation of a generator at the courthouse is being considered. The generator would help to keep the courthouse operational during extended power outages.
Trail project extension — $31,000
To round out the proposal list, just over $31,000 was allocated toward the DeKalb County trail project north from Waterloo to Steuben County.
Waterloo sewer project — $200,000
The county would help the town of Waterloo as it continues to look for funding for its $9.7 million sewer upgrade project. Waterloo received just over $400,000 in ARPA funding and is pursuing grant opportunities for the project.
The proposal also featured four projects which have already been funded by the commissioners to the tune of $248,767. Those projects include:
• Ashley/Steuben/DeKalb sewer and water feasibility study — $21,667;
• Conditional trails grant matching funds for engineering — $177,500;
• Audio visual equipment for Commissioners Courtroom — $39,600; and
• Health Department flu vaccine for 2022 — $10,000.
The final two fees in the proposal are set aside for the management of funds, including $50,000 to Baker Tilly and $400,000 for potential audit costs by the State Board of Accounts.
Before wrapping up the presentation, Watson thanked all of the committee members who took part in the process.
“I think doing things like this in collaboration is important for the county government to do,” Watson said.
The proposal will be picked apart by commissioners during the April 4 meeting with a final decision.
Hartman said at that point, he will take public comment on the issues.
The DeKalb County Council will have final say of projects as it will have to appropriate the funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.