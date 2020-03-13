AUBURN — A St. Patrick’s Day luncheon scheduled for Wednesday at the Heimach Center has been canceled, Executive Director Meg Zenk said.
Monday morning’s bingo session also has been canceled
A Farm Wagon visit Monday will take place as scheduled, but food will be distributed from under the porticos, as it normally is done during good weather.
