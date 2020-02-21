AUBURN — A restored and renovated historic Eckhart Public Library includes numerous highlighted features, which the public is invited to see during an open house Sunday, March 15.
• Battle of Fair Oaks: Robert Grafton’s “The Battle of Fair Oaks” has been expertly restored and showcases brilliant colors that had been hiding under shellac for years. This painting will now be able to be seen as it was vibrantly painted originally, displayed in an area that had been closed to the public for the past 24 years.
• More meeting rooms: In addition to the restored Close Community Room on the upper level of the library, there is now an assembly room on the main level, a children’s meeting room, an Eckhart Room conference room on the upper level, and an activity room featuring multi-level space for the education of life skills and other programming.
• A new entrance to children’s area on the lower level provides a direct path for children to literacy and learning opportunities.
• The Secret Garden room in the children’s area has been restored, with the mural touched up and its design more fully incorporated into the rest of the Children’s Area.
• The activity room in the children’s area has been expanded and now features sinks for children and adults, as well as a washing machine and dryer, to allow children to be fully engaged in all aspects of programming and learn valuable life skills.
• A private nursing nook has been added to the children’s area.
• Library of Things: While the library started a Library of Things, featuring items like a Kitchen Aid mixer and metal detector prior to the fire, this collection has expanded. It now includes items like graphing calculators, a stroller, a walker, reading glasses, crutches, cake pans, fishing poles, a card table and chairs, a Cricut and more. This collection will be featured in the upper level of the library.
• Listening station: A brand new collection of vinyl records is available to circulate as well as be listened to inside the library.
• Self check-out stations: Each level of the library will feature all-in-one self-service checkout machines. While library staff are always happy to assist and will be available to checkout materials, the library wants patrons to have options. If they would like to go at their own pace or check out their items privately, they will be able to do so.
• Mechanical room housed in the library to maintain the historic fountain, which is now tied into the library’s plumbing for the first time.
• An increase in public drinking fountains adds fountains equipped with bottle-filling features.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.